Fireeye (FEYE) Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Upped Its Holding by $320,000 as Valuation Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Evermay Wealth Management Upped Its Position

Evermay Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 133.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,185 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, up from 2,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 1.99M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio & Communication Lc reported 30,000 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 3,606 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 230 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 31,316 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 867,310 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 160,000 shares. 893,052 were accumulated by Jennison Ltd. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Trellus Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 3.36% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 63,154 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 229,852 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Inc Wa reported 19,150 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13,717 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 5.58M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Limited, a California-based fund reported 143,196 shares.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FireEye News: Why FEYE Stock Is on Fire Today – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Buy FireEye? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FireEye As Stock Meets Bullish Targets – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FireEye Canada Opens New Headquarters in Toronto – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,638 shares to 7,242 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,493 shares, and cut its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does Disney Stock Get to $200 in 2, 4 or 6 Years? – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Management Ltd has invested 2.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intact Inv Mgmt holds 2,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 8.58M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New England & Management holds 1.82% or 24,255 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hyman Charles D holds 0.45% or 39,411 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 16,538 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 13,634 shares. Moreover, Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.58 million shares. Pnc Services Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company owns 155,730 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,737 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.44% or 27,290 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,727 shares.