Fireeye (FEYE) Shareholder First Washington Increased Its Holding by $821,440; Professional Advisory Services Has Trimmed Dollar General (DG) Position by $1.19 Million as Share Value Declined

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 9,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 134,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 794,513 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 1.35 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.08 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,377 shares to 204,901 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap owns 36,027 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3.65 million shares. Fiduciary Management Wi invested in 3.16% or 4.05 million shares. Riverpark Limited Liability reported 13,937 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 11,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,227 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund. Park Corporation Oh reported 0.31% stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1,431 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 87,012 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs accumulated 21,559 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability has 11.87 million shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.07% stake.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,888 shares to 46,845 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,014 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).