Fireeye (FEYE) Share Price Declined While Credit Agricole S A Boosted Stake by $2.29 Million; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding by $9.88 Million as Share Value Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 308,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 2.17 million shares traded or 132.54% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 142,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 301,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 158,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 2.65M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 45,679 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $95.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 6,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,006 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.