Fireeye (FEYE) Position Has Raised by First Washington Corp; Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Cut Its Holding by $7.48 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 1.83M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 1.93 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.39 million shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 11,341 shares to 13,085 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.