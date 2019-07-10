Fireeye (FEYE) Position Has Boosted by S Squared Technology Llc; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 3.29 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 2.23M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 353,200 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 3.30 million shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 3.23 million shares. Sei Invs has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 260,543 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 2,386 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 1,100 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 250 shares stake. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 64,010 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 264,777 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 50,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 18,052 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Analysts Laud FireEye’s Transformation – Benzinga” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FireEye: Staying Behind In All Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FireEye Acquires Verodin For Continuous Security Assessment – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FireEye -7% on downside guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares to 974,739 shares, valued at $15.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 121,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Infosys Collaborates With TMHE to Aid Digital Transformation – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 94,120 shares to 233,239 shares, valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).