Fireeye (FEYE) Market Valuation Declined While Broadview Advisors Raised Holding by $1.44 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose, Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Its Holding by $76.83 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2876.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 6.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 7.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.42M, up from 242,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 8.91 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 102,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 642,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, up from 540,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 4.03M shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 406,574 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 48,410 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt LP reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 25,139 shares. Moreover, Hm Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 103,134 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 13.49M shares. 2.77 million were accumulated by Natixis. Invesco Ltd accumulated 11.30 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Ltd reported 0% stake. Sg Americas owns 4.34 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 120,519 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 172,505 shares to 7.22 million shares, valued at $195.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,100 shares to 5,100 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 164,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,450 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

