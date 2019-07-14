Fireeye (FEYE) Holding Raised by Bluemountain Capital Management Llc; As Stamps Com (STMP) Valuation Declined, Tekne Capital Management Upped by $10.11 Million Its Position

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 149.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 58,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 39,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 1.60M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 332,866 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 4,132 shares to 886 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 15,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,939 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FireEye Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is FireEye (FEYE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FireEye News: Why FEYE Stock Is on Fire Today – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to FireEye (FEYE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FireEye As Stock Meets Bullish Targets – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital Limited Liability holds 426,613 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Ltd Partnership invested 0.41% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Archford Strategies Limited has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, Advisory Ntwk Limited Com has 0.02% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 55,150 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.07% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 341,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 2.49M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 250 are owned by Blume. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd owns 660 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc holds 0.08% or 94,168 shares. 1.10M were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Washington Corporation stated it has 208,959 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of stock or 572 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,629 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,950 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 47,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 12,291 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 13,003 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 1,086 shares. 57,100 were reported by Intll. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 95 shares. 41,081 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Lp.