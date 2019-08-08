Fireeye (FEYE) Holding Has Boosted by S Squared Technology Llc; Qv Investors Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $8.60 Million

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.96M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 33.78M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 2.98M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares to 831,592 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,966 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated holds 39,050 shares. General Amer Com reported 293,794 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,781 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 353,200 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 13,000 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.23M shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9.18 million shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd invested in 0.32% or 73,785 shares. American Grp, a New York-based fund reported 4,108 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 6.57 million shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 0% or 56 shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.25% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Co reported 191,456 shares stake. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 147,589 shares stake. Cleararc Capital reported 176,802 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.88% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Panagora Asset Management invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Co accumulated 7,439 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ameritas Partners stated it has 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gladius Capital Management Lp invested in 137,540 shares or 0% of the stock. 320,000 were accumulated by Canal Insurance Co. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strategic Finance Inc holds 91,659 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington-based First Washington has invested 1.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.95% or 174,245 shares.