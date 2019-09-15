Fireeye (FEYE) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Berkley W R (WRB) Stock Rose, New York State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Its Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 33,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 109,274 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, down from 143,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 2.09M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 49,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 182,186 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 133,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 45,591 shares. Crosslink Cap Inc invested in 804,496 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc New York holds 0.02% or 11,900 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 0.66% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 10,000 were accumulated by Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Boston Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 18,900 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 31,316 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,290 are held by Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley reported 1.87M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru reported 0.04% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Evergreen Management Lc owns 17,497 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,165 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 56 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,071 shares to 119,603 shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 4,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).