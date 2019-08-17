Fireeye Com (FEYE) Share Value Declined While Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Price Declined, Colony Group Has Boosted Holding

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 105.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 18,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The hedge fund held 35,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 17,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 444,635 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – Elliott Management Discloses Stake in Commvault; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT HAS HAD INITIAL TALKS WITH ELLIOTT; 02/04/2018 – BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 03/04/2018 – The County of San Mateo Selects Commvault HyperScale™ Appliances to Simplify Hybrid Cloud Data Management; 02/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT OPS COMMITTEE TO WORK ON COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Magna5 Achieves Highly-Coveted Premier Status among Commvault Service Provider; 02/04/2018 – CommVault: ‘Has Had Initial Discussions with Elliott’; 01/05/2018 – CVLT UNVEILS STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CommVault Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLT)

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 5.18M shares traded or 42.83% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Home Ln Mtg Corp Pfd 8 (FMCKJ) by 106,600 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int Industrial (XLI) by 92,947 shares to 46,014 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

