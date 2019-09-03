Fireeye Com (FEYE) Holder Capwealth Advisors Lowered Stake as Stock Declined; Voya Investment Management Position in Trustco Bk N Y (TRST) Has Cut by $420,098 as Share Value Rose

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Trustco Bk Corp N Y (TRST) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 60,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% . The institutional investor held 46,032 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 106,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Trustco Bk Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 89,691 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 10.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST)

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 1.46 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 218,828 shares to 402,980 shares, valued at $39.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRST shares while 38 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 59.57 million shares or 1.28% more from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 5.84 million shares. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0% or 120,740 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 132,740 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 58,315 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Swiss State Bank holds 0% or 176,200 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 0% stake. 230,459 are held by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 131,533 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 1.66 million shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 46,032 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,942 activity. $7,186 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was bought by DE GENNARO DENNIS A. CURLEY KEVIN M bought $11,925 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) on Thursday, July 25. 3,000 shares valued at $22,470 were bought by HALL MICHAEL JAMES on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 1.04M shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank holds 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 1,200 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 9.18 million shares. Shapiro Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 13.81 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 5,781 shares. 11,000 are owned by Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Co Nj. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 64,220 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 164,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Paw Cap Corporation reported 145,000 shares. Hilton Mngmt owns 8,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Management reported 64,010 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 30 shares. Loeb Corp owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 100 shares.

