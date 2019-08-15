Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Stock Declined While Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered Its Position by $728,000; Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 8.71M shares traded or 36.24% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP SEES RENEWABLES PART OF UPSTREAM, DOWNSTREAM SEGMENTS; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS EXPECTS OIL TO RANGE BETWEEN $50 AND $65 A BARREL; 04/04/2018 – BP eyes 119 LNG cargo shipments annually from Tangguh Indonesia up to 2020; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – BP – 04/24/2018 07:15 PM; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Rev $69.14B; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – BP Appoints New Chairman to Start January 2019; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 19/03/2018 – BENEFIT SYSTEMS SA BFT.WA – SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT OF UP TO 100 MLN ZLOTYS WITH PKO BP SA

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,351 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 251,287 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0% or 375,151 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Management holds 42,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.15% or 123,610 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd invested in 12,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sigma Planning owns 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 13,717 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.02% or 45,100 shares in its portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 540,050 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 98,476 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 1.57M shares. Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 500 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank accumulated 1,400 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,200 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huya Inc (Call) by 115,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX).

