Fireeye (Call) (FEYE) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Cut Holding by $728,000; Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Value Declined While Birinyi Associates Lowered by $1.24 Million Its Holding

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (Call) (FEYE) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 95,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 1.94 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE, REPORTS $525.0M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has 2,811 shares. 2,710 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc. Lifeplan Incorporated has 1,142 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.27M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Baltimore owns 1,323 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Gp invested in 0.42% or 1.11M shares. 5,440 are held by Greenleaf. Accuvest Advisors reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 33.82M shares. Thomasville Bancorp invested in 0.61% or 8,723 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 897 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.16% or 26,486 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont holds 18,779 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua Bancorp And Trust Co invested in 10,009 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 64,000 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mongodb Inc (Put) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FireEye As Stock Meets Bullish Targets – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: FireEye Targets A Profitable Year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FireEye +5.6% as Baird looks to strong 2019 after pullback – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Palo Alto Networks vs. FireEye – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.