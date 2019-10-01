Firan Technology Group (FTG) EPS Estimated At $0.08; American International Group Has Increased By $351,582 Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position

American International Group Inc increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 4,566 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The American International Group Inc holds 126,401 shares with $9.81M value, up from 121,835 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $25.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 1.74M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory

Analysts expect Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 166.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_FTG’s profit would be $1.82M giving it 10.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Firan Technology Group Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 19,050 shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Firan Technology Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.33 million. It operates in two divisions, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It has a 14.55 P/E ratio. The FTG Circuits segment makes printed circuit boards for avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, and power markets, as well as for contract manufacturers and other high technology industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1.

American International Group Inc decreased Workday Inc Class A (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 3,977 shares to 9,859 valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 14,135 shares and now owns 180,499 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is 12.63% above currents $81.09 stock price. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, April 26.

