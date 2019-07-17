Fir Tree Stake in Intelsat S A (I) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered Newmont Mining (NEM) Position by $666,330; Share Price Declined

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 5.78M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 1.45 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloom Energy Discloses Costly Fuel Cell Replacement In Delaware – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aviation industry cautions on C-band spectrum plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). M&T National Bank Corp has 32,256 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Llc owns 16,590 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 19,570 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.08% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 102,865 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). M&R Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,210 shares. Ci Investments holds 123,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Group Inc Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 655,000 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Incorporated Limited invested 3.84% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 2.13 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,537 shares. Old Commercial Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,600 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 140,759 shares stake.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 35.82 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.