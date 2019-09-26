Fir Tree Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Raised as Share Price Declined; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Stake in Twitter (TWTR) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 49.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 21,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 22,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $774,000, down from 43,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 9.61 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 594,386 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 106.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 8,807 shares to 15,407 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 124,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Stephens Ar has 128,363 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 105,239 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 52,345 shares stake. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru holds 881,200 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.09% stake. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 39,191 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Security Tru Co accumulated 650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And Company stated it has 8.20 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Street Corp stated it has 0.08% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,799 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. 29,357 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 15,531 shares. Hsbc Public invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 175,310 were reported by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Howe Rusling holds 13,423 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Service Automobile Association reported 28,777 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Llc has 75,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited invested in 3.95 million shares. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 1.28M shares stake. 11,573 were reported by Hilltop. Renaissance Technology Lc invested in 1.01M shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of stock.