Fir Tree Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Increased Position by $471,200

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 9.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 940,600 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.13 million, up from 928,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.39. About 136,961 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 64,500 shares to 279,000 shares, valued at $50.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,419 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

