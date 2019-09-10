Fir Tree Position in Intelsat S A (I) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Boosted Its Holding

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.05. About 580,644 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,900 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Management Limited Company. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 132,926 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 139,950 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0.16% or 185,044 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 15,742 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 54,005 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 26 are owned by Clarivest Asset Limited Co. 10 holds 0.4% or 34,262 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,460 shares. Kistler has 33,432 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Ally invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Andra Ap invested in 0.12% or 76,700 shares. Orleans Mngmt La accumulated 21,470 shares. 8,098 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 5,000 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.