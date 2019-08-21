Fir Tree Increases Stake in Intelsat S A (I); Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $679,672 as Market Value Declined

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 5.89 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 408,118 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Invest stated it has 22,517 shares. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 444,097 shares. Stoneridge Llc stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Loews holds 4,320 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 89,470 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 1.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.17% or 270,284 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Llc has 2.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 326,499 shares. Owl Creek Asset Ltd Partnership owns 1.26 million shares. Scott And Selber reported 0.95% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 185,606 shares. Stearns Financial Services Gru, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,924 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 6,222 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The California-based Malaga Cove Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).