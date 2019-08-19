Fir Tree Increases Position in Intelsat S A (I); Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake Held by Norinchukin Bank The

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 2,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 173,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35M, up from 170,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Inc has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer Rech & Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 51 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 43,436 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 49,715 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 36,992 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.03% or 76,514 shares. Private Company Na stated it has 6,067 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 965,988 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh accumulated 1,428 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 210,529 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 20,200 shares. Cibc World has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cornerstone accumulated 0.24% or 49,900 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% stake.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 16,297 shares to 614,610 shares, valued at $33.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroupinc (NYSE:C) by 5,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,664 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

