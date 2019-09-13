Fir Tree Increased Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position by $32.44 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Caprock Group Has Cut Its Holding

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 49,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $811,000, down from 68,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 12.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 2.70 million shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 14,941 shares to 19,587 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 26,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 28,513 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.02 million shares. Abner Herrman Brock Llc invested in 27,397 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Baxter Bros reported 17,210 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ajo LP holds 9.42M shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services invested in 2.36% or 118,038 shares. Farmers Tru holds 2.12% or 173,788 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Inc holds 0.4% or 995,460 shares. 420,571 are owned by Finemark State Bank Tru. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.03% or 453,351 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 178,035 shares. M Securities Incorporated reported 52,401 shares stake. Syntal Prtn Limited has 1.98% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.24 million shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $123.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,520 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res owns 16,760 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Amg Funds Ltd owns 60,745 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bank reported 300 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 134,579 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 46,001 shares. Cutter & Co Brokerage reported 0.15% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Jennison Assocs Ltd Company reported 1.09 million shares. The New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 12,227 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Group Inc reported 3,041 shares stake. Putnam Limited Liability holds 289,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 28,777 shares. Long Pond Ltd Partnership invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

