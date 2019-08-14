Fir Tree Increased Holding in Navient (NAVI) by $7.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Rwwm Lifted Holding

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 4,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 170,202 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 165,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 11.13M shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 929,978 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 17/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports local family homeless shelter; 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.40; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Navient Says Willing to Engage With Canyon Capital Regarding Potential Board Nominees; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONE TRANCHE FROM A NAVIENT FFELP; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares to 324,147 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).