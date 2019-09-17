Fir Tree Increased Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake by $32.44 Million; Share Price Declined; Wbi Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $1.13 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 671,035 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 113,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 547,809 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, down from 660,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 14.32M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. April auto sales seen down nearly 8 pct – J.D. Power and LMC; 03/04/2018 – Ford Motor March U.S. Vehicle Sales Rose 3.4%; 27/03/2018 – U.S. agency proposes scrapping higher automaker penalties for ‘gas guzzlers’; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 12/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford’s Appearance at Private Clinic; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 14/03/2018 – FORD AWARE OF 2 ACCIDENTS WITH ONE INJURY RELATED TO CONDITION; 11/04/2018 – Ford Motor’s premium Lincoln brand plans to build as many as five new vehicles in China by 2022, according to two U.S. sources, in a move to expand sales in the world’s largest vehicle market that would also blunt the impact of U.S-China trade spats

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $147,644 were bought by Nicholson Brian T..

