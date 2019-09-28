Fir Tree Holds Stake in Extended Stay Amer (STAY); Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) Holding by $363,268; Valuation Rose

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 1.25M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 1,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, down from 41,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer (Aapl) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 27/03/2018 – Apple supplier AAC targets 25 pct annual sales growth; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% or 17.23M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 439,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 417,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Services Incorporated reported 31,228 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt reported 23,284 shares stake. Barnett & Communication holds 0.41% or 42,550 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 128 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested in 35,167 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,800 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.06% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 302,500 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.32% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). California Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Jefferies Grp Inc Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 807,843 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $95.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,520 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S, worth $146,294 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proshare Advsr Limited reported 3.23M shares. Stearns Group, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,745 shares. Bailard Incorporated reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.98% or 90,012 shares in its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 45,029 shares for 5.93% of their portfolio. Grimes And Com holds 1.87% or 124,450 shares in its portfolio. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,737 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Co Nj holds 0.84% or 136,873 shares in its portfolio. 46,280 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma owns 17,798 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 92,349 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv owns 42,825 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Co has 41,017 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.