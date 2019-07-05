Fir Tree Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Shares Rose; Gateway Advisory Cut Its Aes (AES) Stake by $380,592; Shares Declined

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 28/03/2018 – INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE – ATTACHES FUNDS WORTH 156.1 MLN RUPEES OF AES CHATTISGARH ENERGY UNDER PMLA IN COAL BLOCK ALLOCATION CASE; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 13/04/2018 – AES Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Management Inc holds 2.32% or 123,515 shares. Pettee holds 1.19% or 15,935 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company holds 82,631 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. California-based Payden Rygel has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 932,615 shares. Horrell Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 2,510 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Co has 10,800 shares. Waratah Advisors holds 1.29% or 103,888 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 250,260 shares or 4.13% of the stock. Pure Fincl Advsr owns 0.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,922 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 7.66% or 68,403 shares. Rock Point Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,283 shares. Sol Com accumulated 34,299 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 6.62% or 6.24 million shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0.04% stake. Tcw Grp has invested 1.23% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.07M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 25,027 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 24,409 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.05% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,849 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Int Sarl reported 1.06 million shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 417,838 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chase Inv Counsel Corp has invested 2.14% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Contravisory Inv Management accumulated 29,466 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 33,399 shares in its portfolio. Caprock has 21,857 shares.

