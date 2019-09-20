Fir Tree Has Upped Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position by $32.44 Million; Johnson Financial Group Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake by $336,560

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 111,486 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 40,992 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87M, up from 36,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.11. About 5.19M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 06/04/2018 – Citi Research says Trump’s tariff announcements aren’t as hostile as they appear; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Capital Invests Limited Liability Company owns 41,403 shares or 3.72% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Capital Inc holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,367 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 36,176 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 163,352 shares. Heritage Mgmt holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 206,007 shares. 17,351 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement. Philadelphia Trust Communications stated it has 194,985 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sunbelt owns 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,477 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP owns 138,272 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.19% or 1.25M shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 352,572 shares. Horseman Management reported 0.89% stake. Fiera Cap stated it has 665,631 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 8,830 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 9,753 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,924 shares to 17,749 shares, valued at $33.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Wins Stay in Antitrust Ruling Against FTC – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “There Is at Least One Really Compelling Reason to Stay with OKTA Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Highlights From the Grocery Industry’s Biggest Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests Nokia Stock Will Stay Stuck – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp owns 0.19% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 97,917 shares. Schroder Invest holds 4.39M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd has 23,284 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Huntington Savings Bank invested in 300 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Ct holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 3.84 million shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP has invested 2.45% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 1.01 million shares. Kepos LP has 300,000 shares. Miles Cap reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.21M shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bb&T Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 10,918 shares.