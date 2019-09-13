Fir Tree Has Raised Position in Extended Stay Amer (STAY) by $32.44 Million; Lodestar Investment Counsel Increases Position in Mastercard Com (MA)

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96 million, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 2.60M shares traded or 24.22% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Com (MA) by 182.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,791 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00 million, up from 1,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $277.31. About 2.54 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $973.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5,070 shares to 232,902 shares, valued at $32.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,016 shares, and cut its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag reported 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 48,614 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 1,889 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). House holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,022 shares. Carret Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triple Frond Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 271,300 shares. Girard Ltd reported 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cryder Prns Llp reported 252,300 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 61,889 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 19,366 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 458,243 shares. Holderness Communications stated it has 8,326 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.89% or 703,492 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 17,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 300,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.09M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.69 million shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Long Pond Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.55 million shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% or 97,917 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Oppenheimer Inc holds 10,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 302,500 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Legal General Gru Plc has 164,053 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.26M shares.

Fir Tree Inc, which manages about $18.45B and $999.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 7,924 shares to 17,749 shares, valued at $33.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 67,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,554 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Auto Retail & Wholesale Parts Industry Prospects Encouraging – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ride Square Stock to the Top as the World Goes Cashless – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CPI Core Stronger, Jobless Claims Drop & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.