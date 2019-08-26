Fir Tree Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $4.85 Million; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Continues to Hold Holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 3,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Texas Pacific Land Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $8.72 during the last trading session, reaching $642.36. About 8,702 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 12.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

Since March 15, 2019, it had 97 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.61 million activity. Shares for $39,516 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 319 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fil Ltd reported 67,216 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 30,052 shares. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated has 1.49% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 35,930 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Cap invested in 7,670 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tradewinds Llc holds 45 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 0.02% or 348 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Ne stated it has 12.96% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.45% or 500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 634 shares. 538 are owned by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 5,469 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 89,496 shares stake. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca, California-based fund reported 26,055 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York holds 3.12% or 145,348 shares. Osterweis Cap, a California-based fund reported 360,305 shares. Bellecapital Limited invested in 9,762 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fin Security Inc reported 22,331 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 1.45% or 43,046 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allsquare Wealth reported 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 62,766 shares. Capital Intll Ca accumulated 117,422 shares. Cwh Capital Inc accumulated 2.09% or 42,119 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Finance has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 885,394 shares. 21,620 are held by Eos Mngmt L P.