Fir Tree Has Lifted Its Intelsat S A (I) Holding by $3.50 Million as Valuation Declined; Central Securities Position in Capital One Finl (COF) Raised by $2.43 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 978,846 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 1.66 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Charge-Offs $1.6 Billion; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Capital One Card Abs Following Accounts Addition; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

