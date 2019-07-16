Fir Tree Has Lifted Its Holding in Navient (NAVI) by $7.05 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Avnet (AVT) Holding by $1.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 1.27 million shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A 7.8 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF APRIL 2; 26/04/2018 – Navient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 15/03/2018 – Navient recognizes Wilmington employee for his efforts in supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 16/05/2018 – Navient Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Navient; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 82.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 30,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 37,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 357,542 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab stated it has 79,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 1,572 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 91,189 shares. Alps reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Shelton Capital has 219 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc owns 26,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24.10M shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 156,258 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 123,551 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 68,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Heritage Mngmt Corporation has 0.07% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 94,733 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited holds 65,359 shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54 million for 10.47 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 107,500 shares to 702,100 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

