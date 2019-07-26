Fir Tree Has Increased Stake in Navient (NAVI) by $7.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Boosted Position

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 6.16 million shares traded or 265.13% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has declined 0.73% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 09/04/2018 – Navient Implements Proxy Access; 16/04/2018 – Navient Corp expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – NAVIENT URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST AFL-CIO PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Wilkes-Barre employee Patricia Murphy honored with Navient’s Solutions Navigator Award; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Navient Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – CFTC: Comment for Orders and Other Announcements 83 FR 11507 – From: Stephen J. O’Connell Organization(s): Navient; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Grp owns 9.63 million shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Brown Mngmt Lc holds 32,785 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 6,452 are held by Sandhill Partners Limited Com. First Wilshire Securities Incorporated accumulated 4,350 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management invested 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 43.07M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 1.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.48 million shares. Iowa Fincl Bank reported 66,633 shares stake. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation reported 55,078 shares. Torray Limited Liability reported 195,038 shares. Yorktown & Research Co stated it has 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 381,704 shares. Mcmillion Cap reported 94,397 shares or 6.04% of all its holdings. 2.45M are held by Nuveen Asset Management Llc. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 3.08% or 341,343 shares.

