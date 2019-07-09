Fir Tree Has Decreased Firstenergy (FE) Position as Stock Price Rose; Clough Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 13,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, up from 44,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 440,259 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.94M, down from 5.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.27 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 23.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 26/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Names Samuel Pierre-Louis Vice President, Information Technology; 06/03/2018 – JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power to Remaining New Jersey Customers Affected by Winter Storm; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS EMERGENCY ORDER TO AVERT POWER CRIS; 18/05/2018 – Clean TeQ Holdings at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Intends to Permanently Deactivate Two Nuclear Power Plants in Ohio and One in Pennsylvania; 09/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY -AS RESULT OF OPTIONAL REDEMPTIONS “MAKE-WHOLE” PREMIUMS REQUIRED TO BE PAID TO NOTEHOLDERS AND TOTALED ABOUT $90 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company; Beaver Valley Power Station; Unit Nos. 1 and 2; Use of Optimized; 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The Illuminating Company Service Area for 2018

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 8,100 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 26,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,317 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $50.32 million activity. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold 1,223 shares worth $238,020. Another trade for 2,125 shares valued at $411,145 was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. Parini Michael sold 2,125 shares worth $396,759. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01 million worth of stock. $794,273 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Silva Paul M.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FE’s profit will be $324.15M for 17.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.