Fir Tree Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.85 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Stack Financial Management Lowered Holding

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Cisco Options Trade – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Close Lc invested in 8.95% or 138,095 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 2,700 are held by Seabridge Limited Liability Company. Parsons Cap Management Ri holds 120,047 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 237,839 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Valicenti Advisory stated it has 0.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ipswich Investment Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,554 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.45 million shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 29,440 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 57,569 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsrs owns 51,921 shares. Lesa Sroufe And invested in 5,811 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership owns 23,219 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 640 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company, Japan-based fund reported 2.75 million shares.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,387 shares to 141,465 shares, valued at $17.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.