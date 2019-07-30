Fir Tree Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $4.85 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose, Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 245,180 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 2.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.23 million are held by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 26,240 shares. Corsair Cap Limited Partnership invested in 43,308 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd invested 4.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Cap Lc holds 347,099 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 61,911 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. New York-based Shikiar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,240 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Management Inc. Covington Inv owns 75,558 shares. John G Ullman & Inc owns 96,769 shares. Cardinal Capital Management reported 2.73% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). S&T National Bank Pa accumulated 61,014 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 465,771 shares. Da Davidson & reported 21,067 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Inc reported 11,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Oppenheimer And Com invested in 0.06% or 60,597 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 53,072 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated accumulated 135 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 19,360 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,354 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP stated it has 0.71% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Iowa Financial Bank reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 96,293 shares stake.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,270 shares to 45,344 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.