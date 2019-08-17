Fir Tree Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.85 Million; Umh Properties (UMH) Valuation Declined While Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lifted Position

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 41,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 999,374 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.87 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Umh Properties Inc (UMH) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 232,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, up from 918,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Umh Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 299,424 shares traded or 78.04% up from the average. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.12% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 216,462 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 0% or 21,776 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd reported 70,689 shares. Connors Investor Services stated it has 14,913 shares. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated accumulated 604,627 shares or 0.79% of the stock. D E Shaw stated it has 62,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial invested in 0% or 11,385 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) or 103,360 shares. Bank Of America De reported 11,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 20,877 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru has invested 0.01% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 1,432 shares. Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co has invested 0.79% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 5,700 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $213,996 activity. $200,005 worth of stock was bought by MITCHELL JAMES E on Friday, March 15. Another trade for 784 shares valued at $9,996 was bought by HIRSCH MATTHEW I. QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR bought 83 shares worth $996.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 20,826 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,344 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

