Fir Tree Boosted Navient (NAVI) Stake by $7.05 Million; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 962,084 shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Navient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Navient statement on schedule 13D filing by Canyon Capital Advisors; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT 1Q CORE EPS 43C, EST. 41C; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 43,443 shares. Milestone Group holds 0.35% or 13,950 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.33% or 8,550 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettee Incorporated reported 12,695 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 1.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Invests Limited owns 34,000 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank invested in 167,819 shares or 3.1% of the stock. Cincinnati Financial holds 1.17 million shares. Greystone Managed owns 105,661 shares. Doliver Advisors LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,480 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6.41M shares. Pennsylvania Tru Company reported 0.01% stake. State Street reported 190.65M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 740 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

