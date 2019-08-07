FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.