FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company. Twelve Seas Investment Company is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Twelve Seas Investment Company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.