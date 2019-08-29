FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.55%. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.