FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
Demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.55%. Comparatively, 17.85% are Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
