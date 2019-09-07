FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)

As Conglomerates businesses, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.70 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, TMSR Holding Company Limited has 81.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 7% stronger performance while TMSR Holding Company Limited has -14.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats TMSR Holding Company Limited.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.