FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

As Conglomerates companies, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.18 N/A 0.09 98.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Target Hospitality Corp. Target Hospitality Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Target Hospitality Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Target Hospitality Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Target Hospitality Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Target Hospitality Corp. has an average price target of $13.33, with potential upside of 101.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Target Hospitality Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.