FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)

We will be contrasting the differences between FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 184.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Holdings III Inc. Gores Holdings III Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is presently more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc.