FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Forum Merger II Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.