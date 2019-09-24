FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU)

As Conglomerates companies, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.85%
|2.15%
|4.9%
|6.89%
|0%
|5.73%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.