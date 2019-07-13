FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 870.83 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Collier Creek Holdings.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.29% 2.05% 3.67% 0% 0% 4.5% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Collier Creek Holdings on 4 of the 4 factors.