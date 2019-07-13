FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|870.83
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Collier Creek Holdings.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.29%
|2.05%
|3.67%
|0%
|0%
|4.5%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Collier Creek Holdings on 4 of the 4 factors.
