FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 208.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has 7% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.