FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) Forms $10.64 Double Top; Shorts at Empire State Realty Trust Class A (ESRT) Raised By 17.33%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) formed double top with $11.60 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.64 share price. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) has $437.91M valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 11,590 shares traded. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT) had an increase of 17.33% in short interest. ESRT’s SI was 4.67 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.33% from 3.98 million shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 4 days are for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:ESRT)’s short sellers to cover ESRT’s short positions. The SI to Empire State Realty Trust Inc Class A’s float is 3.26%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 1.54 million shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. It has a 41.65 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 3.35 million shares. Aqr Management Ltd Com stated it has 36,749 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 57,500 shares. Pathstone Family Office, a New Jersey-based fund reported 173 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% or 147,000 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 750 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Parkside Bank & Trust And owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 71,997 shares. First Tru L P owns 50,074 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company stated it has 48,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 73,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Century Cos Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 17,509 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Tru.

