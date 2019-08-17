FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) Forms $10.60 Double Top; Shorts at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Lowered By 5.12%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) had a decrease of 5.12% in short interest. SPPI’s SI was 8.13 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.12% from 8.57 million shares previously. With 805,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s short sellers to cover SPPI’s short positions. The stock increased 7.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 516,392 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 63.66% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES ’18 REV. $90M-$110M, EST. $126.5M; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Will Reduce the Size of the Bd to Eight Members; 06/03/2018 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements and Board Changes; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) formed double top with $11.02 target or 4.00% above today’s $10.60 share price. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) has $436.26M valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 300 shares traded. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has $42 highest and $17 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 232.96% above currents $8.01 stock price. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $19 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company has market cap of $896.82 million. The firm markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer.