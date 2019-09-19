FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparison side by side

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.