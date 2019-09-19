FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) Comparison side by side

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 74% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 4 of the 4 factors Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited.
