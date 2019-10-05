FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) Contrasting side by side

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 11 0.00 31.76M 0.03 345.16 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 18.43M 0.14 72.27

Table 1 demonstrates FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 297,936,210.13% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has bigger growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Twelve Seas Investment Company on 8 of the 9 factors.