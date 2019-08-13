FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) Comparison side by side

Both FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats on 5 of the 7 factors DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.