FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats FinTech Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 5 factors.